Monday, November 9, 2020

UTSA panel discussion will give San Antonio fans a peek at the Selena Netflix series

Posted By on Mon, Nov 9, 2020 at 4:39 PM

click to enlarge NETFLIX
  • Netflix
We know about your love affair with Selena, San Antonio. And we're guessing some of you just won't be able to wait until December 4 to get a look at Netflix's miniseries on the late Tejano superstar.

Good thing the University of Texas at San Antonio has got you covered.



Local Selena fans will get a look behind the curtain via a virtual panel discussion on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m with actor and San Antonio native Ricardo Chavira, who plays the singer's dad, Abraham Quintanilla, on the series.

Also participating in the discussion are series executive producer Jaime Dávila and Sonya Alemán, a UTSA Mexican American Studies prof responsible for launching a new course on the legendary Tejano performer.

If that mix of South Texas pop culture and academia sounds like your jam — or if you're just after sneak preview bragging rights among your friends — you can register online.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

