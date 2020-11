UTSA panel discussion will give San Antonio fans a peek at the Selena Netflix series

click to enlarge Netflix

We know about your love affair with Selena, San Antonio. And we're guessing some of you just won't be able to wait until December 4 to get a look at Netflix's miniseries on the late Tejano superstar.Good thing the University of Texas at San Antonio has got you covered.Local Selena fans will get a look behind the curtain via a virtual panel discussion on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m with actor and San Antonio native Ricardo Chavira, who plays the singer's dad, Abraham Quintanilla, on the series.Also participating in the discussion are series executive producer Jaime Dávila and Sonya Alemán, a UTSA Mexican American Studies prof responsible for launching a new course on the legendary Tejano performer.If that mix of South Texas pop culture and academia sounds like your jam — or if you're just after sneak preview bragging rights among your friends — you can register online