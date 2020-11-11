Mission Outdoor Theater bringing in Jason Voorhees actor for Friday the 13th double feature

click to enlarge
CJ Graham donned the hockey mask for Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives.
A resurgence in drive-in movies has been one of the interesting byproducts of the pandemic, and along with those have come drive-in movie events featuring actors willing to pay the bills by putting in appearances.
San Antonio's Mission Outdoor Theater has certainly jumped on the star-appearance bandwagon. It's bringing in CJ Graham, who portrayed indestructible machete-wielder Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
.
Graham will be on deck for a double feature of Jason Lives
and Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
.
The date of the event? Friday, November 13, naturally. (Bet you didn't see that coming.) Ticket prices start at $43 per car and each car will receive a commemorative T-shirt.
We're at a loss what makes Graham more of a local draw than any other actor who portrayed Jason in the Friday the 13th
movies — like Kane Hodder, who played the role in Jason Takes Manhattan
. We're guessing it may come down to him being available on that date. After all, every Friday the 13th is probably a red letter day for actors who once donned the hockey mask.
Tickets and more info are available at the Mission Outdoor Theaater website
.
