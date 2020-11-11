No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Mission Outdoor Theater bringing in Jason Voorhees actor for Friday the 13th double feature

Posted By on Wed, Nov 11, 2020 at 3:48 PM

click to enlarge CJ Graham donned the hockey mask for Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives. - PARAMOUNT PICTURES
  • Paramount Pictures
  • CJ Graham donned the hockey mask for Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives.
A resurgence in drive-in movies has been one of the interesting byproducts of the pandemic, and along with those have come drive-in movie events featuring actors willing to pay the bills by putting in appearances.

San Antonio's Mission Outdoor Theater has certainly jumped on the star-appearance bandwagon. It's bringing in CJ Graham, who portrayed indestructible machete-wielder Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives.



Graham will be on deck for a double feature of Jason Lives and Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan.

The date of the event? Friday, November 13, naturally. (Bet you didn't see that coming.) Ticket prices start at $43 per car and each car will receive a commemorative T-shirt.

We're at a loss what makes Graham more of a local draw than any other actor who portrayed Jason in the Friday the 13th movies — like Kane Hodder, who played the role in Jason Takes Manhattan. We're guessing it may come down to him being available on that date. After all, every Friday the 13th is probably a red letter day for actors who once donned the hockey mask.

Tickets and more info are available at the Mission Outdoor Theaater website.

