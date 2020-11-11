No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

RuPaul's Drag Race queens are bringing a drive-in show to Ingram Park Mall in December

Posted By on Wed, Nov 11, 2020 at 2:08 PM

San Antonians can celebrate the holiday season with the queens of RuPaul's Drag Race at a pop-up drive-in event at Ingram Park Mall next month.

Held on the weekend of December 15-16, Drive 'N Drag Saves Christmas follows Bianca Del Rio, the 2014 winner of Drag Race, as she sets out to destroy the beloved holiday. Through various famous Christmas stories, her co-stars Aquaria, Asia O'Hara, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls, Plastique Tiara and Violet Chachki will show her that it is actually a time to be merry.



Each night, the festivities will take place from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and will include food trucks, jumbo LED screens and a light show.

Parking for the event will begin 45 minutes prior to the start of the show, with limited spaces available.

Tickets range from $6o to $399.

