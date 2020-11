RuPaul's Drag Race queens are bringing a drive-in show to Ingram Park Mall in December

click image Facebook / Voss Events

San Antonians can celebrate the holiday season with the queens ofat a pop-up drive-in event at Ingram Park Mall next month.Held on the weekend of December 15-16, Drive 'N Drag Saves Christmas follows Bianca Del Rio, the 2014 winner of, as she sets out to destroy the beloved holiday. Through various famous Christmas stories, her co-stars Aquaria, Asia O'Hara, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls, Plastique Tiara and Violet Chachki will show her that it is actually a time to be merry.Each night, the festivities will take place from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and will include food trucks, jumbo LED screens and a light show.Parking for the event will begin 45 minutes prior to the start of the show, with limited spaces available. Tickets range from $6o to $399.