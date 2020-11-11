Wednesday, November 11, 2020
San Antonio Botanical Garden celebrates timeless tradition of bonsai this weekend
By Laura Morales
on Wed, Nov 11, 2020 at 8:00 AM
In conjunction with its “OrigamiintheGarden²” exhibition, which features metal sculptures imitating the folds of paper origami, the San Antonio Botanical Garden is celebrating another hallmark of Japanese culture with its Bonsai Weekend event.
The practice of bonsai works to mimic the look of full-grown trees at a tiny scale.
The San Antonio Bonsai Society will showcase a variety of bonsai throughout the garden galleries on Saturday, November 15, and society members will tend to their trees and answer questions about bonsai care and the exhibition.
$3-$15, 9 a.m-5 p.m., San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place, (210) 536-1400, sabot.org.
