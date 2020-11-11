No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Students at San Antonio's St. Mary's University launch podcast that prioritizes accessibility

Posted By on Wed, Nov 11, 2020 at 12:51 PM

click to enlarge UNSPLASH / JONATHAN FARBER
  • Unsplash / Jonathan Farber
While podcasts have become popular over recent years as an easy source of entertainment, the audio format has left out the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

To address that problem, four St. Mary’s University graduate students recently launched a podcast that puts accessibility at the forefront, KSAT reports.



"We were talking about a modified podcast," St. Mary’s graduate student Carrie Villarreal told the station. "We also wanted to do mini-podcasts because we wanted these to be bite-size.

"And so, we came up with a modified mini-podcast, which is 'The Modcast.'"

The Modcast is modified in that it comes with a transcript, making it easier for those who are hard of hearing to follow along and allowing deaf listeners to enjoy the conversation as well.

The short episodes have primarily focused on English literature and language, though the COVID-19 pandemic has cropped up in discussions as well.

The four students who founded the Modcast also manage a website with book recommendations and blog posts from site creators and guests.

"We have asked a lot of people, teachers, that sort of thing," podcaster Lane Riggs told KSAT. "So, during lockdown, what kept them busy? If they took up new hobbies."

Modcast episodes and more can be found at modcast.blog.

