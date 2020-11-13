Massive indoor water park opens in Round Rock the same week Texas surpasses million COVID cases

November 13, 2020
Is this a good time to be opening an indoor waterpark in Texas?— mary (@shallow353) November 13, 2020
Just asking.
“Almost 20,000 Texans have perished from the virus and the positivity rate is 10.55, Johns Hopkins said on Wednesday.”https://t.co/EuayGmoYfx
Texas just became the first state to hit over one million coronavirus cases, and we’re celebrating by sending 3,000 people a day to go huff each other’s COVID buttholes in an indoor water park— andrea grimes 🦂 (@andreagrimes) November 13, 2020
https://t.co/6drqaddY4s
Here I am, in my 8th month of plague-induced social isolation and a few miles north some investors are staging the grand opening of their indoor water park. Cool, cool... it's not like Round Rock's collective suicide won't leak south...— arclight (@arclight) November 13, 2020
