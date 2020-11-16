San Antonio kids featured on new Apple TV+ docuseries Becoming You

click to enlarge Apple TV+

click to enlarge Apple TV+

A couple of San Antonio kids made their onscreen debuts on Apple TV+ Friday.In the new six-part docuseries, infant “Jesse” and four-year-old “Xever” are two of the more than 100 children across the globe who give viewers a look into how the first 2,000 days in a child’s life shapes who they become.From Tanzania to Japan to San Antonio and beyond, the series explores how children move, think, talk, feel and engage with the world around them. Academy Award-winning actress and docuseries narrator Olivia Colman () introduces Xever to viewers in Episode 1, “Who Am I?”Xever and his family are seen going to a San Antonio Missions game together at Wolff Stadium. The camera focuses on Xever as he takes in all the sights and sounds of the game. During the game, he starts to learn the rules of baseball, claps along to the organ music and high-fives other fans.“In Xever’s mind, he’s now a Missions fan just like his mom and dad,” Colman says.Jesse’s introduction to viewers comes during Episode 3, “Making Friends,” where the 5-month-old is seen at a Memorial Day barbecue with his family.“Like all babies his age, faces are his favorite thing to look at,” Colman says. “And he wants as much attention from others as possible.”When Jesse doesn’t get that attention at first, he gets a bit frustrated. Then, he brings out his winning smile and adorable laugh.“Using his smile, he can win over anyone and everyone,” Colman continues.Audiences check back in with Jesse three months later when his mom takes him to get his first haircut at Cookie Cutters at Huebner Oaks. Then, Jesse and his mom are shown at Market Square where he is being pushed in a stroller. They stop when his mom says hello to a friend. This doesn’t make Jesse very happy.“At eight months, Jesse can now distinguish between faces he knows and those he doesn’t,” Colman says. “It’s one of several protective behaviors that kick in around this age as babies begin to venture out into the wider world.”Wait till he gets outside 1604.