San Antonio fan Dave Chappelle visited the Pearl again this weekend

Mo Amer (left), Ashley Barnhill, Dave Chappelle and Ardie Fuqua pose for a snapshot at the Pearl.

Dave Chappelle just can't stay away from San Antonio.After being spotted at the Pearl in early October, the comedian came back to the near-downtown brewery complex over the weekend, this time with a posse.He was joined by fellow comedians Ardie Fuqua and Mo Amer to visit local stand-up Ashley Barnhill.What's more, apparentlyandstar Tracy Morgan joined the group by phone."We got your back @ashley_barnhill!!!" Fuqua said in a post on Instagram . "I joined @realmoamer and @davechappelle to visit our sister. Big Bruh @tracymorgan called and gave some love and support as well. LEGENDS!!!"Chappelle was likely in town for some R&R prior to a sold out two-night stint at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin on Tuesday and Wednesday.