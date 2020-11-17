No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

San Antonio fan Dave Chappelle visited the Pearl again this weekend

Posted By on Tue, Nov 17, 2020 at 9:39 AM

Mo Amer (left), Ashley Barnhill, Dave Chappelle and Ardie Fuqua pose for a snapshot at the Pearl.
  • Instagram / ardiefuqua
  • Mo Amer (left), Ashley Barnhill, Dave Chappelle and Ardie Fuqua pose for a snapshot at the Pearl.
Dave Chappelle just can't stay away from San Antonio.

After being spotted at the Pearl in early October, the comedian came back to the near-downtown brewery complex over the weekend, this time with a posse.



He was joined by fellow comedians Ardie Fuqua and Mo Amer to visit local stand-up Ashley Barnhill.

What's more, apparently SNL and 30 Rock star Tracy Morgan joined the group by phone.

"We got your back @ashley_barnhill!!!" Fuqua said in a post on Instagram. "I joined @realmoamer and @davechappelle to visit our sister. Big Bruh @tracymorgan called and gave some love and support as well. LEGENDS!!!"

Chappelle was likely in town for some R&R prior to a sold out two-night stint at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin on Tuesday and Wednesday.

