Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Briscoe Western Arts Museum takes annual Yanaguana Indian Arts Celebration online
Posted
By Emily DiTomasso
on Wed, Nov 18, 2020 at 2:55 PM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Briscoe Western Art Museum
The Briscoe Art Museum is commemorating Native American Heritage Month with a virtual version of its annual Yanaguana Indian Arts Celebration.
The two-day event will offer a glimpse into traditional and contemporary Native American culture with musical performances, dancing and storytelling from guests including Tim Blueflint Ramel, Karla Saenz, George Curtis Levi, Amy Bluemel and more — all accessible via the Briscoe’s website.
Also on the schedule is a virtual tour of the museum’s current exhibition, “Visual Voices: Contemporary Chickasaw Art,” led by program manager Laura Clarke, plus a panel discussion about the exhibition featuring members of the Chickasaw Artist Board.
Free, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Briscoe Western Art Museum, (210) 299-4499, briscoemuseum.org.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, Briscoe Western Arts Museum, Yanaguana Indian Arts Celebration, Native American Heritage Month, Tim Blueflint Ramel, Karla Saenz, George Curtis Levi, Amy Bluemel, Ty Defoe, Visual Voices, Contemporary Chickasaw Art, Chickasaw, Laura Clrke, Chickasaw Artist Board, virtual event, online event, things to do in San Antonio, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.