Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Briscoe Western Arts Museum takes annual Yanaguana Indian Arts Celebration online

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

click to enlarge COURTESY OF BRISCOE WESTERN ART MUSEUM
  • Courtesy of Briscoe Western Art Museum
The Briscoe Art Museum is commemorating Native American Heritage Month with a virtual version of its annual Yanaguana Indian Arts Celebration.

The two-day event will offer a glimpse into traditional and contemporary Native American culture with musical performances, dancing and storytelling from guests including Tim Blueflint Ramel, Karla Saenz, George Curtis Levi, Amy Bluemel and more — all accessible via the Briscoe’s website.



Also on the schedule is a virtual tour of the museum’s current exhibition, “Visual Voices: Contemporary Chickasaw Art,” led by program manager Laura Clarke, plus a panel discussion about the exhibition featuring members of the Chickasaw Artist Board.

Free, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Briscoe Western Art Museum, (210) 299-4499, briscoemuseum.org.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

