No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

San Antonians get a second chance to hear Symphony Viva in concert via online rebroadcast

Posted By on Wed, Nov 18, 2020 at 3:01 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SYMPHONY VIVA
  • Courtesy of Symphony Viva
If you weren’t able to make it out to Symphony Viva’s outdoor concert earlier this month, they’ve got you covered with a recorded version of their performance at the San Antonio Botanical Garden, which will be available on demand via Vimeo on Sunday, November 22.

For those who don’t know, Symphony Viva’s inception blossomed out of a benefit concert organized by Joey Garcia, along with local musicians in response to the Pulse Nightclub shooting in 2016.



Now in its fifth season, this organization continues to take on local musicians of all levels and provides educational and performance opportunities.

The concert, led by music director Joseph Kneer, includes pieces like George Frideric Handel’s Water Music, Richard Strauss’ Serenade in Eb for Winds, and Paul Dukas’ “Fanfare” from La Peri.

This ensemble of earthy, delicate tones, combined with the backdrop of the Botanical Gardens streamed in 4K resolution, is a sure way to end the fall season as the elements in nature change around us.

$15, VOD available midnight Sunday, November 22, vimeo.com/ondemand/svelements.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Movie Marketplace: Online San Antonio merchants offer holiday gifts for the cinephiles in your life
Shop Local: 10 ways to support local creatives and small businesses this holiday season
Gifting Back: Nine San Antonio nonprofits worth supporting this holiday season
Birria Bandwagon: San Antonio’s flood of new birria options offer varied interpretations of the Mexican stew
Glitter Political: Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran wants District 3 to recognize its world-class status
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio fan Dave Chappelle visited the Pearl again this weekend Read More

  2. San Antonio Spurs debut new Fiesta jerseys, with court to match Read More

  3. Shop Local: 10 ways to support local creatives and small businesses this holiday season Read More

  4. San Antonio artist David Alcantar puts Superman at the center of his ongoing art project Read More

  5. San Antonio kids featured on new Apple TV+ docuseries Becoming You Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation