San Antonians get a second chance to hear Symphony Viva in concert via online rebroadcast

If you weren’t able to make it out to Symphony Viva’s outdoor concert earlier this month, they’ve got you covered with a recorded version of their performance at the San Antonio Botanical Garden, which will be available on demand via Vimeo on Sunday, November 22.For those who don’t know, Symphony Viva’s inception blossomed out of a benefit concert organized by Joey Garcia, along with local musicians in response to the Pulse Nightclub shooting in 2016.Now in its fifth season, this organization continues to take on local musicians of all levels and provides educational and performance opportunities.The concert, led by music director Joseph Kneer, includes pieces like George Frideric Handel’s, Richard Strauss’, and Paul Dukas’ “Fanfare” fromThis ensemble of earthy, delicate tones, combined with the backdrop of the Botanical Gardens streamed in 4K resolution, is a sure way to end the fall season as the elements in nature change around us.