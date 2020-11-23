Robert Indiana exhibit at San Antonio's McNay Art Museum features poetry by 18 NESA students

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of McNay Art Museum
Eighteen high school creative writing students from the North East School of the Arts
(NESA) have contributed poetry to the McNay Art Museum's latest exhibition, Robert Indiana: A Legacy of Love
.
The exhibition, currently on view, presents textual and visual art both by Indiana himself and by those he inspired, including luminaries such as Roy Lichenstein and Andy Warhol as well as San Antonio artists. Pieces range from 1961 to the present, and the NESA students are among several contributors of contemporary works.
Called on in September by the McNay and Gemini Ink for submissions of micro-poetry and prose, the students made contributions that serve as an element of the discussion prompted by A Legacy of Love,
reflecting the themes found in Indiana's works. Students' poetry will be included in a virtual "poetry bank," accessible via smartphone both at the museum and from home.
To interface with the poetry bank, patrons can text a word from a designated list to (830) 468-9600. The key words are LOVE, AMOR, POP, ART, VOTE, SOLDIER, HOPE and LEGACY.
"It’s been a challenge for students to find their well of creativity this year," said Amie Charney, NESA's director of creative writing. "To have the McNay Art Museum and Gemini Ink, two jewels of the San Antonio arts community, create an opportunity to be inspired by Robert Indiana’s work and submit our own poetry was a tremendous opportunity. My students are beyond thrilled and honored."
The exhibition is on view until January 24 in the Stieren Center for Exhibitions at the McNay. Museum hours
are reduced and a limited capacity is enforced to ensure visitor and staff safety.
