Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Esperanza Center and San Antonio Potters Guild take their holiday markets online this year

Posted By on Tue, Nov 24, 2020 at 11:41 AM

click to enlarge A vendor at a past edition of the Esperanza Center's Mercado de Paz. - COURTESY OF ESPERANZA PEACE AND JUSTICE CENTER
  • Courtesy of Esperanza Peace and Justice Center
  • A vendor at a past edition of the Esperanza Center's Mercado de Paz.
Two favorite holiday markets have found ways to return in a COVID-safe manner this year, giving San Antonians the chance to support independent makers while they gift shop.

The San Antonio Potters Guild and the Esperanza Peace & Justice Center have both taken their annual markets to the web.



For this year's Clay and Arts Holiday Sale, shoppers can make purchases at the San Antonio Potters Guild's website and pick them up curbside during a window scheduled for 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, November 28, at the San Antonio Museum of Art.

The market features one-of-a-kind, locally made gifts by SAPG members. Participating artists' individual stores are linked on the guild's website for customers to make purchases, and artists are responsible for their own shopping and delivery experience.

Now in its 31st year, the Esperanza Center's online Mercado de Paz will feature favorite local and international artisans and merchants starting December 1.

Attendees can expect a variety of art and handcrafted artesanía centered around themes of peace, social justice, cultural diversity and ecological concerns. In addition, the open-air-cyber-mercado will offer demonstrations, pláticas, música and connections to international and local vendors via social media, YouTube presentations and even over the phone.

The month-long event will run through December 23, giving locals plenty of time to shop for the holidays.

