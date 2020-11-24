No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, November 24, 2020

San Antonio Youth Ballet to hold socially distanced drive-in version of The Nutcracker

Posted By on Tue, Nov 24, 2020 at 10:47 AM

Even amid a global pandemic, the performers of the San Antonio Youth Ballet know the show must go on.

With the help of recently-opened Mission Outdoor Theatre, the organization will hold live outdoor performances of the classic holiday ballet The Nutcracker, which it's billing as Nutcracker Under the Stars. The dancers will be projected onto the movie screen in real time, allowing cars full of families to enjoy the show.



Ticket sales for the seasonal performance benefit the SAYB’s nonprofit DanceReach, which allows young dancers to train, perform and compete in a professional environment.

Performances will take place November 27-28, December 4-5, 11-13 and 18-20. Tickets range from $50 to $100, depending on the size of the vehicle, number of people inside and the parking distance from the stage.

The Mission Outdoor Theatre is located on the South Side at 8069 Challenger Blvd. Tickets for Nutcracker Under the Stars are available via the event's webpage.

