San Antonio Youth Ballet to hold socially distanced drive-in version of The Nutcracker

click image Instagram / sanantonioyouthballet

Even amid a global pandemic, the performers of the San Antonio Youth Ballet know the show must go on.With the help of recently-opened Mission Outdoor Theatre, the organization will hold live outdoor performances of the classic holiday ballet, which it's billing as. The dancers will be projected onto the movie screen in real time, allowing cars full of families to enjoy the show.Ticket sales for the seasonal performance benefit the SAYB’s nonprofit DanceReach, which allows young dancers to train, perform and compete in a professional environment.Performances will take place November 27-28, December 4-5, 11-13 and 18-20. Tickets range from $50 to $100, depending on the size of the vehicle, number of people inside and the parking distance from the stage.The Mission Outdoor Theatre is located on the South Side at 8069 Challenger Blvd. Tickets forare available via the event's webpage