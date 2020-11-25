No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

San Antonio Botanical Garden hosting outdoor, family-friendly holiday double feature

Posted By on Wed, Nov 25, 2020 at 9:20 AM

click to enlarge NEW LINE CINEMA
  • New Line Cinema
Grab your favorite blanket and a cup of cocoa and kick off the holiday season with a double feature in the San Antonio Botanical Garden.

First on the docket is a whimsical train ride to the North Pole in The Polar Express, followed by Buddy the Elf’s adventures in New York City in the beloved comedy Elf.



To make the experience more immersive, the garden's Movies by Moonlight event will feature s’mores, hot cocoa, movie-inspired drinks and food to purchase.

Lawn chairs are welcome and guests are asked to follow the garden’s COVID-19 guidelines.

$8-$15, 5:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place, (210) 536-1400, sabot.org.

