San Antonio Botanical Garden hosting outdoor, family-friendly holiday double feature
By Emily DiTomasso
on Wed, Nov 25, 2020 at 9:20 AM
Grab your favorite blanket and a cup of cocoa and kick off the holiday season with a double feature in the San Antonio Botanical Garden.
First on the docket is a whimsical train ride to the North Pole in The Polar Express
, followed by Buddy the Elf’s adventures in New York City in the beloved comedy Elf
.
To make the experience more immersive, the garden's Movies by Moonlight event will feature s’mores, hot cocoa, movie-inspired drinks and food to purchase.
Lawn chairs are welcome and guests are asked to follow the garden’s COVID-19 guidelines.
$8-$15, 5:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place, (210) 536-1400, sabot.org.
