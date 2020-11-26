No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 26, 2020

Romanian paean to investigative journalism, Collective, is year's best documentary

Posted By on Thu, Nov 26, 2020 at 8:59 AM

Burn victim Tedy Ursuleanu - MAGNOLIA PICTURES
  • Magnolia Pictures
  • Burn victim Tedy Ursuleanu
Alexander Nanau's Collective, a riveting documentary about the aftermath of a fire at a rock club in Bucharest, Romania, is the best documentary I've seen in 2020. With intimate access to both a team of journalists who expose a multi-tiered scandal and an idealistic young health minister who arrives to reform a corrupt system, the film is both a taut investigative procedural and a devastating commentary on global politics in the 21st century.  

A pre-credit sequence shows footage from the fateful metal concert at the Colectiv Club on Oct 30, 2015. The cell phone footage is no less horrifying for being grainy. The band's vocalist takes note of something on fire overhead, and the handheld camera captures flames as they explode across the ceiling, igniting the acoustic foam. More than 25 people died in the blaze.



But the scandal happened afterwards, when an additional 37 people died at Bucharest hospitals. Editor Catalin Tolonton and his colleagues Mirela Neag and Razvan Lutac are contacted by anonymous sources and medical doctors within Bucharest's burn unit, who inform them that the victims died not from their burns — which in many cases were minor — but from bacterial infections, which were caused, in part, by diluted disinfectants. 

The journalists' ensuing investigation uncovers a massive scandal. The disinfectants are the tip of an iceberg of corruption and bribes laying waste to all levels of the Romanian government, and certainly the ministry of health. Their reporting, filmed without the interruption of talking heads, dramatizations or graphics, plays out in simulated real time. And it's every bit as heart-pounding as the procedural aspects of All the President's Men or Spotlight.

The intrepid work of Tolonton and his team is heightened not only by the fact that they work for a sports daily but by the dangers they face reporting in Eastern Europe. Independent journalists have been assassinated there in recent years for exposing corruption. 

In the Romanian reporters, there is not the performative nature of adversarial reporting you sometimes see in the United States. Tolontan's aggressive lines of inquiry at press conferences are guided by a belief that he articulates in the film: Journalistic investigations might not have specific policy goals themselves; the professional aim should be to inform the public about the powerful forces shaping their lives. 

Much of the film's second half focuses on the work of health minister Vlad Voiculescu and his painstaking efforts to increase transparency and safety within Romania's hospitals. He is up against powerful forces, as well, including a hyper-partisan media environment that should be familiar to citizens in the United States. 

Collective documents the entire sordid scandal, and the unexpected political ramifications, with economy and power. The film is now available streaming on Amazon Prime. As the credits roll, you'll probably feel inspired by the work of investigative reporters and equally distraught by the state of the world. 

This article first appeared in Cleveland Scene, an affiliated publication.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Glitter Political: Democrat Ina Minjarez prepares for another session playing defense in the Texas House
Assclown Alert: Texas Pastor Kenneth L. Redmon says Democratic voters made a 'covenant with death'
Gourmet Gifting: Eight locally produced gifts for San Antonio food lovers
Green with Envy: Two ways to wow the plant lovers in your life this holiday season
Here's how San Antonians can locally source the ingredients for their Thanksgiving feast
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Botanical Garden hosting outdoor, family-friendly holiday double feature Read More

  2. 2020 documentary on the wife Johnny Cash met in San Antonio hits streaming services next month Read More

  3. San Antonio Youth Ballet to hold socially distanced drive-in version of The Nutcracker Read More

  4. Shop Local: 10 ways to support local creatives and small businesses this holiday season Read More

  5. Green with Envy: Two ways to wow the plant lovers in your life this holiday season Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation