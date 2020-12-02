San Antonio Botanical Garden invites local pups to participate in its festive Deck the Paws Parade

click to enlarge Unsplash / Karsten Winegeart

Imagine a whole parade dedicated to and full of all kinds of dog breeds dressed to the holiday nines. Now imagine that no longer, because it's happening this Saturday at the San Antonio Botanical Garden.For the garden's Deck the Paws parade, not only do two-legged and four-legged friends get to walk through the 38 acres of greenery and other blooms in Santa hats or elf shoes, there will also be a Doggy Dress Up Contest for a chance to win a prize from one of four categories. Canine-themed vendors will be on site, plus food and drink available for purchase to sate the appetites of both pups and their human companions.The parade itself is free with garden admission, but there is a $5 fee for each leashed dog that is participating.Promptness and poise are of the utmost importance during this event, which means the garden asks participants to be there at the scheduled time, make sure their dogs are leashed, ensure the puppers are on their best behavior and are up-to-date on their shots and registrations.