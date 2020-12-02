San Antonio's Stars and Garters Burlesque will hold free streaming holiday performance

click to enlarge
Looking to put a spring in your step this holiday season? Stars and Garters Burlesque may have just the thing.
Undeterred by the ongoing pandemic, the seven-time winner of the Current
's Best Burlesque Troupe title has put together a holly jolly performance that's perfectly safe to attend — because you can watch it from home.
Starting Saturday, December 19, Stars and Garters will make a full-scale, professionally shot and edited holiday-themed production featuring the Alamo City's bawdiest and brightest burlesque performers available to stream online.
Hosted by Tori Pool, "Season's Teasin's: Your Home for the Holidays" includes performances by Suki Jones, Black Orchid, Pystol Whips and Miss Sugar Free, plus appearances by special guest stars Gayvey Crockett and SaLydia Menad.
The best part? The free show can be streamed on repeat all the way until Monday, December 28.
For anyone feeling moved by the spirit of generosity, there are two tipping options available at the ticket reservation link
to show the troupe some love.
There's just one catch to this Christmas gift: due to all the, ahem, unwrapping involved, this show is for 18+ only.
Free, December 19-28, starsandgartersburlesque.com.
