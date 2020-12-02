Slab Cinema debuts movie nights at Metzger Beer Garden with golf-themed classics

click to enlarge Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Slab Cinema is up to trouble again — good trouble that is — and it includes, mini golf, beer and … Bill Murray?In partnership with the newly opened biergarten in town, dubbed The Metzger Biergarten in honor of previous Cool Crest Miniature Golf owners Harold and Maria Metzger, Slab Cinema is hosting a three-week slate of comedy films.Fittingly, the first two screenings will feature golf classicsand, which have plenty of fun for all to enjoy, whether you’re there for the golf jokes or just want to laugh along with Bill Murray or Adam Sandler’s antics.Those looking for even more Murray can come back on December 17th for his starring role in the comedic retelling of Dickens’ classicCool Crest’s new addition, which comes in time to celebrate its 91st year of operation, will feature beer, wine and food trucks on site, so you can get your fill while enjoying the socially-distanced outdoor screening.