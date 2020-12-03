No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, December 3, 2020

Funko reveals new Selena figurines — and they're already selling fast

Posted By on Thu, Dec 3, 2020 at 1:05 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF FUNKO
  • Courtesy of Funko
Just in time for the debut of the new Netflix series on the Queen of Tejano,  Funko has a Selena announcement of its own.

On Thursday, the maker of pop-culture collectables revealed two upcoming Selena figurines and launched its first round of pre-orders on Amazon, Hot Topic and Entertainment Earth.



The figurines feature the Queen of Tejano in two of her most iconic outfits: her spangled burgundy jumpsuit and the beaded white dress she wore to the Grammys. The vinyl figures, which retail for $11, have an estimated ship date of early next year.

Unsurprisingly, pre-orders for the burgundy jumpsuit figurine quickly sold out on Amazon and Hot Topic, which carries an exclusive Diamond Collection version of the figure. As of press time, fans still have a chance to get their hands on it via Entertainment Earth, and additional pre-orders were added to Amazon after a brief period of unavailability.

click to enlarge COURTESY OF FUNKO
  • Courtesy of Funko
Those with their heart set on the other figurine will need to keep an eye on Funko's website — according to the company, the Funko.com exclusive is "coming soon."

