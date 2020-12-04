No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, December 4, 2020

40,000 rainbow trout to be stocked in San Antonio and New Braunfels fishing holes

Posted By on Fri, Dec 4, 2020 at 12:43 PM

click to enlarge Guadalupe River, New Braunfels, Texas - KATIE HENNESSEY
  • Katie Hennessey
  • Guadalupe River, New Braunfels, Texas
As temperatures drop, a Texas winter tradition returns that's good news for local anglers.

In late November, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department began stocking San Antonio and New Braunfels waters with the first installment of nearly 40,000 rainbow trout it will release over coming weeks.



A part of the Neighborhood Fishin' program, which offers fishing opportunities in and around major Texas cities, TPWD plans to stock a total of 332,188 rainbow trout in Texas waters through March 5.

"Rainbow trout love cold water, can be caught on a variety of baits and lures (worms, power bait, corn, spinners, spoons, flies and more,) and are great to take home and eat," TPWD's Trout Program Director, Carl Kittel said in a press release. "Our winter rainbow trout program has been a favorite with anglers for over 40 years."

Ponds in San Antonio will be stocked with 20,000 trout. Those local fishing holes include Earl Scott Pond, Miller's Pond and Southside Lions Park. Stocking dates are Dec. 2, 17 and 23; January 7, 14, 21, 22 and 27; and February 19.

In New Braunfels, another 20,000 rainbow trout will be released at various locations along the Guadalupe River. Those include the dam at Guadalupe Park, Whitewater Camp, 4th River Road Crossing, 3rd River Road Crossing and Camp Hueco Springs. The New Braunfels-area stocking schedule includes Dec. 4, 11, 18, 23 and 31, and January 8, 15, 22 and 29.

Because rainbow trout are unable to survive in Texas after the winter, TPWD encourages anglers to keep up to their daily bag limit of five trout.

Visit the Department website for more information on the winter stocking schedule and license requirements. 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

