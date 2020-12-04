PAX South gaming convention won't return to San Antonio until 2022

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon

PAX South, an offshoot of Penny Arcade's gaming expo held annually in San Antonio, is taking a gap year.The gaming-centric conference, for which fans flock to the Henry B. González Convention Center each January, will not take place in 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic.According to Penny Arcade, PAX South will return to San Antonio in 2022.Though the Alamo City convention isn't in the cards, Penny Arcade has announced tentative plans to hold three other expos elsewhere in the states later in the year: PAX East in Boston, PAX West in Seattle and PAX Unplugged in Philadelphia.“While we look forward to hosting shows in 2021, we are first and foremost members of the local communities in Boston, Philadelphia, and Seattle, where we call home,” PAX Event Director Kyle Marsden-Kish said in a statement.“We care deeply for the health and safety of our amazing attendees and industry partners who have brought PAX to life for 17 years. We are cautiously optimistic about improvements in the global COVID-19 situation next year, but we are carefully monitoring the situation to make sure PAX only proceeds if deemed safe to do so.”