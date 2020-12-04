No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 4, 2020

PAX South gaming convention won't return to San Antonio until 2022

Posted By on Fri, Dec 4, 2020 at 11:28 AM

click to enlarge JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
PAX South, an offshoot of Penny Arcade's gaming expo held annually in San Antonio, is taking a gap year.

The gaming-centric conference, for which fans flock to the Henry B. González Convention Center each January, will not take place in 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic.



According to Penny Arcade, PAX South will return to San Antonio in 2022.

Though the Alamo City convention isn't in the cards, Penny Arcade has announced tentative plans to hold three other expos elsewhere in the states later in the year: PAX East in Boston, PAX West in Seattle and PAX Unplugged in Philadelphia.

“While we look forward to hosting shows in 2021, we are first and foremost members of the local communities in Boston, Philadelphia, and Seattle, where we call home,” PAX Event Director Kyle Marsden-Kish said in a statement.

“We care deeply for the health and safety of our amazing attendees and industry partners who have brought PAX to life for 17 years. We are cautiously optimistic about improvements in the global COVID-19 situation next year, but we are carefully monitoring the situation to make sure PAX only proceeds if deemed safe to do so.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Space Chase: In pursuing Space Command, San Antonio once again looks for an outside savior
Actor Ricardo Chavira draws on his own family to portray patriarch in Selena: The Series
New Executive Chef Joseph Perez brings ‘hunger to learn’ to the reopened Esquire Tavern
Assclown Alert: Everylegalvote.com promotes voter-fraud falsehoods
The Executioner’s Song: San Antonio artist Mark Menjivar takes aim at capital punishment
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio burlesque performer S.T. Shimi dies at 49 Read More

  2. Funko reveals new Selena figurines — and they're already selling fast Read More

  3. San Antonio Botanical Garden invites local pups to participate in its festive Deck the Paws Parade Read More

  4. The Executioner’s Song: San Antonio artist Mark Menjivar takes aim at capital punishment Read More

  5. San Antonio's Stars and Garters Burlesque will hold free streaming holiday performance Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation