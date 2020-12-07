No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, December 7, 2020

San Antonio resident shares puro Christmas decorations to Reddit

Posted By on Mon, Dec 7, 2020 at 10:52 AM

click image The fluorescent holiday decor features San Antonio landmarks including Freeman Coliseum and La Torcha de Amistad. - REDDIT / U/DAWZRDGUNDLACH
  • Reddit / u/dawzrdgundlach
  • The fluorescent holiday decor features San Antonio landmarks including Freeman Coliseum and La Torcha de Amistad.
A local resident found a way to have a puro San Antonio Christmas at home this year.

On Sunday, u/dawzrdgundlach posted photos of their SA-themed holiday decor to Reddit. In addition to the bevy of Christmas lights and inflatable holiday characters that we've come to expect at enthusiastically decorated neighborhood homes, this redditor took things to the next level with a series of homemade Alamo City landmarks, all colored with bright fluorescent paint.



Among the decorations are the Pearl brewery's iconic beer can tower, Freeman Coliseum, the North Star Mall cowboy boots, the Central Library and La Torcha de Amistad.

click image REDDIT / U/DAWZRDGUNDLACH
  • Reddit / u/dawzrdgundlach
"To celebrate the beauty of San Antonio this yuletide season, we decorated our house with tons of hand painted florescent buildings and landmarks from across the city," u/dawzrdgundlach's post reads. "For good measure, we added some inflatables and a few thousand lights. Merry Christmas Ya'll!"

For anyone wondering why the Reddit user didn't seem to remember the Alamo — it's not an omission so much as a pending addition.

"I have a few more to paint, the Alamo, mainly, but it will be a big as Texas, so it's taking some time," u/dawzrdgundlach said in a comment.

