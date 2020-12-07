San Antonio resident shares puro Christmas decorations to Reddit

click image
The fluorescent holiday decor features San Antonio landmarks including Freeman Coliseum and La Torcha de Amistad.
A local resident found a way to have a puro San Antonio Christmas at home this year.
On Sunday, u/dawzrdgundlach posted photos of their SA-themed holiday decor to Reddit
. In addition to the bevy of Christmas lights and inflatable holiday characters that we've come to expect at enthusiastically decorated neighborhood homes, this redditor took things to the next level with a series of homemade Alamo City landmarks, all colored with bright fluorescent paint.
Among the decorations are the Pearl brewery's iconic beer can tower, Freeman Coliseum, the North Star Mall cowboy boots, the Central Library and La Torcha de Amistad.
"To celebrate the beauty of San Antonio this yuletide season, we decorated our house with tons of hand painted florescent buildings and landmarks from across the city," u/dawzrdgundlach's post
reads. "For good measure, we added some inflatables and a few thousand lights. Merry Christmas Ya'll!"
For anyone wondering why the Reddit user didn't seem to remember the Alamo — it's not an omission so much as a pending addition.
"I have a few more to paint, the Alamo, mainly, but it will be a big as Texas, so it's taking some time," u/dawzrdgundlach said in a comment
.
