Tuesday, December 8, 2020

San Antonio's McNay Art Museum hosting drive-through print giveaway on Saturday

Posted By on Tue, Dec 8, 2020 at 2:54 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF MCNAY ART MUSEUM
  • Courtesy of McNay Art Museum
It isn't just the AT&T Center that's getting in on the drive-through spirit this holiday season — the McNay Art Museum is joining in on the action this weekend with its own vehicular event.

The McNay will spread the message of love with a socially distanced Holiday Print Drive on Saturday afternoon.



From the comfort and safety of their cars, visitors will follow a route through the museum grounds and receive a free custom screen-printed poster inspired by museum's current exhibition, "Robert Indiana: Legacy of Love."

The event will also give locals a chance to glimpse progress on the museum's update to its grounds.

Interested participants can register for free at the McNay's website, as well as find a delightfully illustrated route map of the drive-through.

Free, 1-5 p.m., McNay Art Museum, 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 824-5368, mcnayart.org.
