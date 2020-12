San Antonio's McNay Art Museum hosting drive-through print giveaway on Saturday

click to enlarge Courtesy of McNay Art Museum

It isn't just the AT&T Center that's getting in on the drive-through spirit this holiday season — the McNay Art Museum is joining in on the action this weekend with its own vehicular event.The McNay will spread the message of love with a socially distanced Holiday Print Drive on Saturday afternoon.From the comfort and safety of their cars, visitors will follow a route through the museum grounds and receive a free custom screen-printed poster inspired by museum's current exhibition , "Robert Indiana: Legacy of Love."The event will also give locals a chance to glimpse progress on the museum's update to its grounds.Interested participants can register for free at the McNay's website , as well as find a delightfully illustrated route map of the drive-through.