Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Texas Public Radio holding Cinema Tuesdays online watch party for Almost Famous

Posted By on Tue, Dec 8, 2020 at 10:11 AM

click to enlarge PARAMOUNT HOME ENTERTAINMENT
  • Paramount Home Entertainment
San Antonians can flash back to the freewheeling era of classic '70s rock as part of a virtual watch party for the film Almost Famous hosted by Texas Public Radio's Cinema Tuesdays.

The road trip commences Tuesday, December 8.



Loosely based on director Cameron Crowe’s life as a teenage journalist, Almost Famous tells the story of music fan and child prodigy William Miller.

After being inspired by his sister’s record collection and freelancing for local papers, Miller’s life is turned upside down when he's offered the opportunity to write a feature story for Rolling Stone on the fictional band Stillwater.

While going on the road with rock stars sounds like a chance of a lifetime, the teen quickly realizes getting the interview will be harder than he thought. He soon finds himself wrapped up in the band's internal drama.

Following the film, which will be screened using Amazon Prime's Watch Party function, viewers can join a virtual lobby for discussion and film trivia. To get the Watch Party link, register for the free event on Eventbrite. The link will be emailed out Tuesday afternoon.

Free, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, Texas Public Radio, tpr.org.

