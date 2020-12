Texas Public Radio invites San Antonio listeners to virtual screening of It's a Wonderful Life

click to enlarge Paramount Home Entertainment

As part of its virtual watch party series, TPR Cinema Tuesdays is promoting holiday togetherness with a Christmas staple — Frank Capra's filmThe 1946 classic centers around George Bailey (James Stewart), a small-town building and loan manager who decides he wants to end his life on Christmas Eve after a financial crisis brings him to a breaking point. However, thanks to an intervention by a guardian angel, Bailey learns how wonderful life truly is.The virtual screening will take place Tuesday, December 22, followed by a film discussion and trivia.To take part in Cinema Tuesday, participants must have an Amazon Prime account. A link to the Amazon Prime Watch Party will be sent out on Tuesday afternoon. While event registration isn't required, those who do so ahead of time will be included in a drawing for a TPR prize basket.