Texas Public Radio invites San Antonio listeners to virtual screening of It's a Wonderful Life
By Emily DiTomasso
on Wed, Dec 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM
As part of its virtual watch party series, TPR Cinema Tuesdays is promoting holiday togetherness with a Christmas staple — Frank Capra's film It's a Wonderful Life
The 1946 classic centers around George Bailey (James Stewart), a small-town building and loan manager who decides he wants to end his life on Christmas Eve after a financial crisis brings him to a breaking point. However, thanks to an intervention by a guardian angel, Bailey learns how wonderful life truly is.
The virtual screening will take place Tuesday, December 22, followed by a film discussion and trivia.
To take part in Cinema Tuesday, participants must have an Amazon Prime account. A link to the Amazon Prime Watch Party will be sent out on Tuesday afternoon. While event registration
isn't required, those who do so ahead of time will be included in a drawing for a TPR prize basket.
Free, 7:30pm, Texas Public Radio, tpr.org.
