No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Texas Public Radio invites San Antonio listeners to virtual screening of It's a Wonderful Life

Posted By on Wed, Dec 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge PARAMOUNT HOME ENTERTAINMENT
  • Paramount Home Entertainment
As part of its virtual watch party series, TPR Cinema Tuesdays is promoting holiday togetherness with a Christmas staple — Frank Capra's film It's a Wonderful Life.

The 1946 classic centers around George Bailey (James Stewart), a small-town building and loan manager who decides he wants to end his life on Christmas Eve after a financial crisis brings him to a breaking point. However, thanks to an intervention by a guardian angel, Bailey learns how wonderful life truly is.



The virtual screening will take place Tuesday, December 22, followed by a film discussion and trivia.

To take part in Cinema Tuesday, participants must have an Amazon Prime account. A link to the Amazon Prime Watch Party will be sent out on Tuesday afternoon. While event registration isn't required, those who do so ahead of time will be included in a drawing for a TPR prize basket.

Free, 7:30pm, Texas Public Radio, tpr.org.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Glitter Political: Outgoing County Commissioner Kevin Wolff tips his hat after 15 years of public service
Actor Ricardo Chavira draws on his own family to portray patriarch in Selena: The Series
Space Chase: In pursuing Space Command, San Antonio once again looks for an outside savior
New Executive Chef Joseph Perez brings ‘hunger to learn’ to the reopened Esquire Tavern
Assclown Alert: Everylegalvote.com promotes voter-fraud falsehoods
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's McNay Art Museum hosting drive-through print giveaway on Saturday Read More

  2. Texas Public Radio holding Cinema Tuesdays online watch party for Almost Famous Read More

  3. The Executioner’s Song: San Antonio artist Mark Menjivar takes aim at capital punishment Read More

  4. San Antonio resident shares puro Christmas decorations to Reddit Read More

  5. Artpace pauses visitation amid rising COVID-19 cases in San Antonio Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation