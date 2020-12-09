City of San Antonio issues open call for artists to work on public projects

click to enlarge
San Antonio's Department of Arts and Culture and Public Art Division have issued an open call
for artists interested in working on public projects created through the city's 2017-2022 bond program.
Applications
are open to individual artists, organizations, businesses and support-service professionals able to design, fabricate, install and promote works of public art. Once approved, the list acts as a roster of pre-qualified professionals able to work with city council to work on future projects.
The application deadline is January 18 at 4:30 p.m.
Beyond hands-on creators, the city is seeking applications from those able to offer services such as curation, writing, project management, art history, art shipping, art appraisal and web services.
"Public Art supports the development, growth, health, fabric of what makes San Antonio a top place to live, work and visit," Department Director Debbie Racca-Sittre said in a press release. "Those on our pre-qualified list are key to enhancing the identity and character of our community while also playing a purposeful role in increasing accessibility and connectivity within and between our neighborhoods."
