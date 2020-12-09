No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Proceeds from Stars and Garters' virtual holiday show to benefit late troupe member S.T. Shimi's family

Posted By on Wed, Dec 9, 2020 at 3:39 PM

Following the untimely passing of burlesque performer and theater artist S.T. Shimi, who performed under the name Black Orchid, Stars and Garters burlesque troupe will use the funds raised from their forthcoming streaming performance to support her family.

The streaming holiday show "Season's Teasin's: Your Home for the Holidays" will be available to be watch online from December 19 through 28. The show features Shimi's final performance as Black Orchid.



"Shimi was such an amazing woman, I would always tell her that I was so thankful for all of the things she has ever taught me," Stars and Garters co-producer Susie Hamilton, who performs as Suki Jones, told MySA. "I just don't know how we are going to fill this hole."

Though Season's Teasin's will be available to stream for free, there are two tipping options available to patrons who want to chip in. All proceeds raised from the show will go to a fund supporting Shimi's husband, Oscar Alvarado.

