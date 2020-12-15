Tuesday, December 15, 2020
State-of-the-art pet resort coming to San Antonio's Stone Oak area in 2022
By Cristela Jones
on Tue, Dec 15, 2020 at 2:24 PM
San Antonio will soon be home to a fancy new resort.
The catch? It's not for people, but our four-legged friends.
Florida-based company Pet Paradise is set to begin building a resort-like facility in the Stone Oak area, which is estimated to open in early 2022, KSAT reports
.
The nearly 2-acre facility will provide services like professional pet grooming, veterinary care, pet day camps and overnight boarding.
Pets will have access to indoor/outdoor suites, splash pads, jungle gyms, shaded play areas and even swimming pools. Owners will also be able to check on their pets during boarding via a webcam provided by the facility.
The franchise plans to employ 50 staff members with caretakers on site 24/7. The $4 million pet resort will be located at 22811 U.S. 281 North.
