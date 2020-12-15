No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

State-of-the-art pet resort coming to San Antonio's Stone Oak area in 2022

Posted By on Tue, Dec 15, 2020 at 2:24 PM

click image Pet Paradise's Georgetown, TX, location. - TWITTER / PPARADISERESORT
  • Twitter / pparadiseresort
  • Pet Paradise's Georgetown, TX, location.
San Antonio will soon be home to a fancy new resort.

The catch? It's not for people, but our four-legged friends.



Florida-based company Pet Paradise is set to begin building a resort-like facility in the Stone Oak area, which is estimated to open in early 2022, KSAT reports.

The nearly 2-acre facility will provide services like professional pet grooming, veterinary care, pet day camps and overnight boarding.

Pets will have access to indoor/outdoor suites, splash pads, jungle gyms, shaded play areas and even swimming pools. Owners will also be able to check on their pets during boarding via a webcam provided by the facility.

The franchise plans to employ 50 staff members with caretakers on site 24/7. The $4 million pet resort will be located at 22811 U.S. 281 North.

