State-of-the-art pet resort coming to San Antonio's Stone Oak area in 2022

Pet Paradise's Georgetown, TX, location.

San Antonio will soon be home to a fancy new resort.The catch? It's not for people, but our four-legged friends.Florida-based company Pet Paradise is set to begin building a resort-like facility in the Stone Oak area, which is estimated to open in early 2022, KSAT reports The nearly 2-acre facility will provide services like professional pet grooming, veterinary care, pet day camps and overnight boarding.Pets will have access to indoor/outdoor suites, splash pads, jungle gyms, shaded play areas and even swimming pools. Owners will also be able to check on their pets during boarding via a webcam provided by the facility.The franchise plans to employ 50 staff members with caretakers on site 24/7. The $4 million pet resort will be located at 22811 U.S. 281 North.