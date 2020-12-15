Walker, Texas Ranger reboot starring San Antonio native Jared Padalecki debuts first trailer

click to enlarge The CW

Move over Chuck Norris — Jared Padalecki is our new Texas Ranger.

Actor and San Antonio native Jared Padalecki (TV’s Supernatural) has some big cowboy boots to fill in 2021. The Madison High School graduate is taking the reins from Chuck Norris for the reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger. The first trailer for the new series, Walker, debuted online Monday.

It's been a long road to get here, but it has my entire heart. I hope you join us on January 21st for the premier of @thecwwalker. #SPNFamily meet the #WalkerFamily pic.twitter.com/1QbOYH5ikX — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) December 14, 2020

In Walker, Padalecki will star in the title role as Cordell Walker, a Texas Ranger and widower who returns to Austin to be with his family after two years working undercover. Now home, Walker becomes suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

“You the Ranger with the dead wife?” someone asks him in the trailer. “Guess you couldn’t protect her, huh?”

With a new partner (Lindsey Morgan), Walker hopes to uncover the truth and bring as many bad guys as he can to justice.

Now all we need to know is whether Padalecki can live up to Norris’ legendary status. We’re still not sure if “Time waits for no man. Unless that man is Jared Padalecki” has the same ring to it.

Walker premieres on the CW January 21, 2021.

