No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Walker, Texas Ranger reboot starring San Antonio native Jared Padalecki debuts first trailer

Posted By on Tue, Dec 15, 2020 at 9:48 AM

click to enlarge Move over Chuck Norris — Jared Padalecki is our new Texas Ranger. - THE CW
  • The CW
  • Move over Chuck Norris — Jared Padalecki is our new Texas Ranger.

Actor and San Antonio native Jared Padalecki (TV’s Supernatural) has some big cowboy boots to fill in 2021. The Madison High School graduate is taking the reins from Chuck Norris for the reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger. The first trailer for the new series, Walker, debuted online Monday.

In Walker, Padalecki will star in the title role as Cordell Walker, a Texas Ranger and widower who returns to Austin to be with his family after two years working undercover. Now home, Walker becomes suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

“You the Ranger with the dead wife?” someone asks him in the trailer. “Guess you couldn’t protect her, huh?”

With a new partner (Lindsey Morgan), Walker hopes to uncover the truth and bring as many bad guys as he can to justice.

Now all we need to know is whether Padalecki can live up to Norris’ legendary status. We’re still not sure if “Time waits for no man. Unless that man is Jared Padalecki” has the same ring to it.

Walker premieres on the CW January 21, 2021.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Following the Flavor: Exploring San Antonio’s ever-evolving food truck scene is worth the drive
Glitter Political: Outgoing County Commissioner Kevin Wolff tips his hat after 15 years of public service
Actor Ricardo Chavira draws on his own family to portray patriarch in Selena: The Series
Space Chase: In pursuing Space Command, San Antonio once again looks for an outside savior
New Executive Chef Joseph Perez brings ‘hunger to learn’ to the reopened Esquire Tavern
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio native Saagar Shaikh lands acting role in upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel Read More

  2. Possessor is masterfully complex, and director Brandon Cronenberg has the potential to exceed his father’s legacy Read More

  3. City of San Antonio issues open call for artists to work on public projects Read More

  4. $23 million land bridge in San Antonio's Hardberger Park set to open next week Read More

  5. UT-Austin's final football game canceled after 9 players, 13 staff members test positive for coronavirus Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation