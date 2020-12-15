No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Weird Homes Tour seeking San Antonio houses as it makes its first stop in the Alamo City

Posted By on Tue, Dec 15, 2020 at 12:34 PM

click to enlarge This home was featured on Austin's 2019 Weird Home Tour. - THANIN VIRIYAKI PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Thanin Viriyaki Photography
  • This home was featured on Austin's 2019 Weird Home Tour.
The Weird Homes Tour, the Austin-born event that showcases cities' most unusual dwellings, will his San Antonio for the the first time in late 2021.

That means its organizers are casting about for eight Alamo City abodes that will help move some tickets. In addition to being "whimsical, funky and creative," the featured houses must feature "dynamic hosts, ideally the homeowners, to guide visitors through each dwelling."



So, it sounds like they're looking for homeowners as iconoclastic as the places they reside.

“San Antonio is one of the cultural jewels of Texas,” Weird Homes Tour CEO David J. Neff said in a statement. “We know we will find a vibrant community of homeowners, performance artists and collectors in San Antonio, and can’t wait to highlight them. San Antonio will certainly offer up some welcome alternatives to shiplap and farm sinks.”

The six-year-old organization's tours have grown to include Houston, New Orleans, Detroit and Portland. It's pivoted to virtual visitations during the pandemic; organizers didn't indicate whether that will still be the case by late next year.

If you think you and your house are odd enough to fit the bill, application details are on the Weird Homes Tour's website. After all, we know for all its bragging, Austin sure as shit doesn't have the market cornered on weird. 

