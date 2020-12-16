No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Free Holiday Drive-Thru at Hemisfair will feature snow, selfies with Santa

Posted By on Wed, Dec 16, 2020 at 11:08 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF HEMISFAR
  • Courtesy of Hemisfar
Hemisfair is partnering with Centro San Antonio for a wintry drive-through to add to your family’s safe holiday season schedule.

The free event on Saturday afternoon will include everything from twinkling lights to socially distant pictures with Santa — all while celebrating the traditions of Christmas, Kwanzaa, Hanukkah and the winter season as a whole. If you missed that one winter a couple of years ago when it actually snowed in San Antonio, Centro is bringing back those feels courtesy of Mireles Ice, with 110,400 lbs. of ice that will be turned into snowflakes.



The drive-through will feature carolers from the American Caroling Company, decorations from Mandie’s Balloons, animals from Happy Tails Entertainment, reindeer from Zoomagination, a drum circle from The Synergy Studio, jumping elves from Aqua Acro and a sound system by Galaxy Productions.

Vehicles should enter through East Cesar E. Chavez and Hemisfair Boulevard. Early birds will get a special treat — the first 100 cars will receive a free bag of kettle corn from Pepito’s Italian Ice.

Let’s just hope the cherry on top includes weather cold enough to wear a jacket and drink some hot chocolate in the car.

Free, 3-5 p.m. Saturday, December 19, Hemisfair, 434 S Alamo St., (210) 709-4750, hemisfair.org.

