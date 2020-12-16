Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Presa House Gallery brings together four San Antonio poets for free virtual reading
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Wed, Dec 16, 2020 at 2:17 PM
Programmed in tandem with its end-of-the-year art sale "Shop Texas," Presa House Gallery is hosting an event showcasing four San Antonio poets on Saturday.
The virtual reading "Word Art," which will be broadcast on Facebook Live, will feature 2018-2020 San Antonio Poet Laureate Octavio Quintanilla along with Rooster Martinez, Sheila Black and Bianca Vanessa Gonzalez. The poets will read selections from their latest collections.
Presa House's "Shop Texas" features more than 150 works by roughly 50 Texan artists. Details about art for sale are available online
Free, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, December 19, Facebook Live, facebook.com/PresaHouse.
