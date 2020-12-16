San Antonio Grad Raises Her Voice in HBO Max Doc Home School Musical

click to enlarge HBO

click to enlarge HBO

In the one-hour documentary, Brennan High School graduate Elizabeth Ramirez is featured as one of seven theater students given the opportunity to share their voice with the world.Earlier this year, when Tony Award-winning actress Laura Benanti () put a call out to young singers across the United States who saw COVID-19 shorten their senior year, thousands of videos came in from teenagers singing their hearts out.After graduating virtually this year, Ramirez was on her way to Oklahoma City University (OCU) for her first semester of college. Plans changed, however, when the pandemic swept through the country and forced her parents to close the store that they own in the Market Square in downtown San Antonio. Money was tight and Ramirez would have to forgo her dreams of going to school.Luckily, OCU let Ramirez know that her spot would still be available to her in the fall of 2021. She now looks forward to attending college where she plans on studying vocal performance and musical theater. In, Ramirez shows what she can do with her voice when she sings the song “Somewhere” — in Spanish and English — from the musicalDuring an interview with theearlier this week, Ramirez talked about what it was like for her when she found out she would have to delay plans to go to OCU and what this year has taught her about herself as a person and performer.premieres on HBO Max Thursday, December 16.Oh, yeah, I think in my interview I cried. But the documentary doesn’t show that because we really wanted to keep the hope alive. I think everyone is very hopeful now with the vaccine and the new [administration] coming in. But I was devastated with the news. I lied in bed for days. At the time, it felt like the world was ending. I was excited about getting my life started with a higher education. When I learned I wasn’t going to be able to do it, I was beyond sad.Yes, I was in it all four years and loved it. I actually had stage fright my freshman year, but I told myself to just get over it.We had already done our musical my senior year in November [2019], but our One-Act play where I had a lead role was cut short. We did one performance. The play was called. We like doing plays that know one really does because it gives the judges something different and new to look at.The musical was called. I played Amalia Balash, which is the part Laura [Benanti] played [in the 2016 Broadway revival]. She’s the lead heroine in the love story. It’s like [the movie]I would always work my hardest to get the lead or a lead role. We liked to do a lot of ensembles at Brennan. I played the Baker’s Wife inmy junior year. I got lead roles every year in the One-Act and in the musical. I worked my tail off for them!I sang a song called “Art is Calling for Me” from a musical called. I love modern Broadway, but I also love classical Broadway. That’s what fits my voice. I want to go to school for opera, not just musical theater. I thought, “Ah, you know, [] wouldn’t be complete without some classical singing!”I learned that it’s OK to take time off. In the four years that I was at Brennan, I was full speed ahead. I was at school some nights until 8 p.m. doing rehearsals for the shows. My life was dedicated to theater and to choir and to my studies. I was nonstop. So, this year I learned to take a break sometimes. Quarantine has been a tough time for everyone. I see some people doing these huge and amazing things and think, “Oh, I should be doing that, too,” but then I learned that it’s OK to take time for yourself.Playing Maria inis a dream of mine. I think it is for any Latina soprano. The song is so hopeful and beautiful. It talks about peace and quiet and open air. I think that’s what we need more than anything right now. I chose to sing in Spanish because I wanted to give some credit to my culture. Also, [the song] is beautiful in Spanish.I’m going to miss the food so bad! My teacher is an OCU alum and is one of the reasons I’m going. She’s already told me, “Yeah, there’s not very good Mexican restaurants [in Oklahoma City]. They don’t do it like they do it in San Antonio.” So, I’m going to have to cook for everybody and show them how it’s done!