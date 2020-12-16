No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

San Antonio's Scooby Doo Van will launch a South Side chapter with 'little libraries' and Scooby snacks

Posted By on Wed, Dec 16, 2020 at 2:50 PM

click image FACEBOOK / SCOOBY VAN OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Facebook / Scooby Van of San Antonio
Local nonprofit Scooby Van of San Antonio is expanding with a new South Side chapter, KSAT reports.

The Scooby Van, which is painted like the Mystery Machine from classic cartoon Scooby Doo, acts as a mobile little free library, distributing books to underserved children in San Antonio.



The new local, Latina-owned magazine Live from the Southside will take the lead on the new chapter, teaming up with small businesses to install little free libraries on the South Side.

"We are all so excited about doing this for our community and hope that these little libraries are cared for and they bring joy to our neighborhoods," April Monterrosa, editor in chief of Live from the Southside, told KSAT.

Brooster's Backyard Icehouse will host first of the planned little free libraries, and will also have a book drop-off as well.

On Saturday, December 26, the South Side Scooby Van will celebrate the launch of the first library at Brooster's Backyard Icehouse with free books and Scooby snacks for kids from 4-7 p.m.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Cool-weather cocktails: warm up to these drinks from San Antonio bartenders
The 11 most exciting new restaurants in San Antonio right now
Following the Flavor: Exploring San Antonio’s ever-evolving food truck scene is worth the drive
Glitter Political: Outgoing County Commissioner Kevin Wolff tips his hat after 15 years of public service
Actor Ricardo Chavira draws on his own family to portray patriarch in Selena: The Series
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Walker, Texas Ranger reboot starring San Antonio native Jared Padalecki debuts first trailer Read More

  2. Weird Homes Tour seeking San Antonio houses as it makes its first stop in the Alamo City Read More

  3. State-of-the-art pet resort coming to San Antonio's Stone Oak area in 2022 Read More

  4. San Antonio Grad Raises Her Voice in HBO Max Doc Home School Musical Read More

  5. San Antonio native Saagar Shaikh lands acting role in upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation