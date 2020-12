San Antonio's Scooby Doo Van will launch a South Side chapter with 'little libraries' and Scooby snacks

click image Facebook / Scooby Van of San Antonio

Local nonprofit Scooby Van of San Antonio is expanding with a new South Side chapter, KSAT reports The Scooby Van, which is painted like the Mystery Machine from classic cartoon, acts as a mobile little free library, distributing books to underserved children in San Antonio.The new local, Latina-owned magazine Live from the Southside will take the lead on the new chapter, teaming up with small businesses to install little free libraries on the South Side."We are all so excited about doing this for our community and hope that these little libraries are cared for and they bring joy to our neighborhoods," April Monterrosa, editor in chief of, told KSAT.Brooster's Backyard Icehouse will host first of the planned little free libraries, and will also have a book drop-off as well.On Saturday, December 26, the South Side Scooby Van will celebrate the launch of the first library at Brooster's Backyard Icehouse with free books and Scooby snacks for kids from 4-7 p.m.