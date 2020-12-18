No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 18, 2020

Gallerists in San Antonio's Southtown launch Kickstarter for music icons calendar

Posted By on Fri, Dec 18, 2020 at 9:01 AM

click image COURTESY OF JACOB HURST
  • Courtesy of Jacob Hurst
Two mainstays of the 1906 South Flores Arts Complex are joining forces to help make up for their financial losses during the pandemic.

This week, Swordfish Islands' Jacob Hurst and FLATLINES Gallery's James Medrano debuted a Kickstarter for a calendar featuring Medrano's Selfies illustration series of music icons.



The #Selfies - 2021 calendar, which backers can grab starting at a $20 tier, features portraits of pop music heavyweights including David Bowie, Prince, Debbie Harry and Kurt Cobain. The small wall calendars will measure 8 1/2 inches by 5 1/2 inches.

Those that want to drop big bucks can back at a $400 tier and receive a 9-by-12-inch original painting of Ozzy Osbourne or Madonna.

The end-of-year Kickstarter is part of the crowdsourcing platform's LIGHTS ON initiative. Medrano and Hurst will use funds raised from the calendars to sustain their studio spaces and mitigate financial losses this year from canceled conventions and art events.

click image COURTESY OF JACOB HURST
  • Courtesy of Jacob Hurst
The pair is on a tight turnaround to get their calendars into backers' hands — 2021 is a mere few weeks away, after all. However, Hurst and Medrano built in a buffer to guarantee a full 12 months of use in event of a shipping delay: David Bowie bookends the calendar for both January 2021 and January 2022.

What also helps is that Hurst is a Kickstarter veteran — he's funded multiple tabletop roleplaying games through the site. In other words, this ain't his first fulfillment rodeo.

More information on the #Selfies calendar can be found on its Kickstarter page.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Gov. Greg Abbott’s craven silence on COVID-19 puts his political ambitions ahead of Texans’ lives
Cool-weather cocktails: warm up to these drinks from San Antonio bartenders
The 11 most exciting new restaurants in San Antonio right now
Following the Flavor: Exploring San Antonio’s ever-evolving food truck scene is worth the drive
Glitter Political: Outgoing County Commissioner Kevin Wolff tips his hat after 15 years of public service
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Walker, Texas Ranger reboot starring San Antonio native Jared Padalecki debuts first trailer Read More

  2. Free Holiday Drive-Thru at Hemisfair will feature snow, selfies with Santa Read More

  3. San Antonio's Scooby Doo Van will launch a South Side chapter with 'little libraries' and Scooby snacks Read More

  4. Presa House Gallery brings together four San Antonio poets for free virtual reading Read More

  5. San Antonio Grad Raises Her Voice in HBO Max Doc Home School Musical Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation