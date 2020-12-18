Gallerists in San Antonio's Southtown launch Kickstarter for music icons calendar

click image
Two mainstays of the 1906 South Flores Arts Complex are joining forces to help make up for their financial losses during the pandemic.
This week, Swordfish Islands' Jacob Hurst and FLATLINES Gallery's James Medrano debuted a Kickstarter
for a calendar featuring Medrano's Selfies
illustration series of music icons.
The #Selfies - 2021 calendar, which backers can grab starting at a $20 tier, features portraits of pop music heavyweights including David Bowie, Prince, Debbie Harry and Kurt Cobain. The small wall calendars will measure 8 1/2 inches by 5 1/2 inches.
Those that want to drop big bucks can back at a $400 tier and receive a 9-by-12-inch original painting of Ozzy Osbourne or Madonna.
The end-of-year Kickstarter is part of the crowdsourcing platform's LIGHTS ON initiative. Medrano and Hurst will use funds raised from the calendars to sustain their studio spaces and mitigate financial losses this year from canceled conventions and art events.
The pair is on a tight turnaround to get their calendars into backers' hands — 2021 is a mere few weeks away, after all. However, Hurst and Medrano built in a buffer to guarantee a full 12 months of use in event of a shipping delay: David Bowie bookends the calendar for both January 2021 and January 2022.
What also helps is that Hurst is a Kickstarter veteran
— he's funded multiple tabletop roleplaying games
through the site. In other words, this ain't his first fulfillment rodeo.
More information on the #Selfies calendar can be found on its Kickstarter page
.
