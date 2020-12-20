No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, December 20, 2020

Art from San Antonio-area father and daughter will appear in national calendar focused on cancer issues

Posted By on Sun, Dec 20, 2020 at 9:12 AM

click to enlarge gregory_lambert.jpg

CURE Magazine — a national publication serving cancer patients, survivors and caretakers — will feature artwork from a New Braunfels father and daughter in its 2021 calendar.



Gregory Lambert's and Becca Ortiz's piece "The Elephant in the Room" will appear as one of 12 art submissions from across the country. A committee of CURE staff members picked the winners from 121 entries in a variety of media.

Lambert and Ortiz created a mosaic sculpture of an elephant and a poem about a woman with breast cancer who experiences elephant-in-the-room moments when she's visited by family and friends. The words to the poem are etched onto small pieces of mirror glued end-to-end on top of the elephant.

The works featured in the calendar are intended to serve as therapeutic outlets for their creators while inspiring people who view them. A gallery of art submitted to CURE — along with submission instructions — is available online

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

San Antonio author Max Booth III has a novella turned into a forthcoming horror film
After exciting new openings, San Antonio is now awash in oyster bars
Fresh Oysters Call for Champagne and Other Crisp Sparkling Wines
Gov. Greg Abbott’s craven silence on COVID-19 puts his political ambitions ahead of Texans’ lives
Cool-weather cocktails: warm up to these drinks from San Antonio bartenders
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The Grinch has been spotted in Northeast San Antonio driving a light-up sleigh Read More

  2. Free Holiday Drive-Thru at Hemisfair will feature snow, selfies with Santa Read More

  3. Gallerists in San Antonio's Southtown launch Kickstarter for music icons calendar Read More

  4. Walker, Texas Ranger reboot starring San Antonio native Jared Padalecki debuts first trailer Read More

  5. San Antonio's Stars and Garters Burlesque will hold free streaming holiday performance Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation