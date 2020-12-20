Art from San Antonio-area father and daughter will appear in national calendar focused on cancer issues

click to enlarge

CURE Magazine — a national publication serving cancer patients, survivors and caretakers — will feature artwork from a New Braunfels father and daughter in its 2021 calendar.

. The words to the poem are etched onto small pieces of mirror glued end-to-end on top of the elephant.

Gregory Lambert's and Becca Ortiz's piece "The Elephant in the Room" will appear as one of 12 art submissions from across the country. A committee of CURE staff members picked the winners from 121 entries in a variety of media.Lambert and Ortiz created a mosaic sculpture of an elephant and a poem about a woman with breast cancer who experiences elephant-in-the-room moments when she's visited by family and friends

The works featured in the calendar are intended to serve as therapeutic outlets for their creators while inspiring people who view them. A gallery of art submitted to CURE — along with submission instructions — is available online.