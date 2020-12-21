Selena fans can take a trip down nostalgia lane via a New Braunfels Christmas light show

click image
Facebook / Serene Lights of New Braunfels
A home in New Braunfels has taken its Christmas light show to new puro South Texas heights.
As part of the 2020 edition of its annual light show, Serene Lights of New Braunfels kicked things up a notch with a different kind of classic — a medley of songs from Selena's iconic Astrodome concert.
The projected light display doesn't just bump along to the Tejano music: at certain points, footage of Selena's performance is projected onto different parts of the house.
According to KSAT
, the couple behind the light show, Joey and Yesenia Martinez, have been working for a long time behind the scenes on their tribute to the Queen of Tejano. They debuted their take on Selena's hit performance in a video posted to Facebook
on Saturday.
"We started working on the Selena song last year, finally finished this year, and added it to our current Christmas light show as of a few days ago," Yesenia Martinez told KSAT
. "Our inspiration for the light show was to spread holiday cheer, despite this year not being great to many around."
The light show, which runs from 6-10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 6-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, features much more than just Selena. According to Serene Lights of New Braunfels
, the show runs on rotation each evening with the Selena medley embedded in the main program.
Anyone interested in seeing it for themselves need only roll up to 855 Serene Hills during the above times and tune their radio dial to 99.1 FM to enjoy the music.
