No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Amp up your holiday spirit with a holiday drag livestream by San Antonio's Haus of Vaporz

Posted By on Tue, Dec 22, 2020 at 9:42 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF HAUS OF VAPORZ
  • Courtesy of Haus of Vaporz
Three local queens are here to bring some extra pizzazz to your at-home holiday celebration on Christmas day.

Haus of Vaporz, a San Antonio-based drag queen family that includes Current contributor and rapper Chris Conde, is streaming its holiday performance, Tinsel & Glitter: A Holiday Drag Event, on Twitch for all to view.



Whether you have a Twitch account or not, the stream is available to anyone who wants to see Kryztal Vapors (Cel Zepeda), Diamond Daggerz (Chris Conde) and Fonda Koxx (Eric Dorsa) strut their stuff in honor of the holiday season. Haus of Vaporz is requesting a $5 or more donation to view the stream, with all proceeds going toward Thrive, an LGBTQ youth center and shelter in San Antonio. Contributions can be made through Venmo, PayPal and Cash App.

Spreading holiday cheer to an audience is not the only thing guaranteed by the Tinsel & Glitter special — you'll also get the warm fuzzy feeling of helping support San Antonio's LGBTQ community.

$5 suggested donation, 7 p.m. Friday, December 25, Twitch, twitch.tv/chrisconde.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Kitsch and erotica commingle in the lowbrow work of San Antonio artist Connie Chapa
San Antonio author Max Booth III has a novella turned into a forthcoming horror film
After exciting new openings, San Antonio is now awash in oyster bars
Fresh Oysters Call for Champagne and Other Crisp Sparkling Wines
Gov. Greg Abbott’s craven silence on COVID-19 puts his political ambitions ahead of Texans’ lives
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Selena fans can take a trip down nostalgia lane via a New Braunfels Christmas light show Read More

  2. Kitsch and erotica commingle in the lowbrow work of San Antonio artist Connie Chapa Read More

  3. Art from San Antonio-area father and daughter will appear in national calendar focused on cancer issues Read More

  4. The Grinch has been spotted in Northeast San Antonio driving a light-up sleigh Read More

  5. San Antonio's Stars and Garters Burlesque will hold free streaming holiday performance Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation