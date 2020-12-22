Amp up your holiday spirit with a holiday drag livestream by San Antonio's Haus of Vaporz
By Brianna Espinoza
on Tue, Dec 22, 2020 at 9:42 AM
Three local queens are here to bring some extra pizzazz to your at-home holiday celebration on Christmas day.
Haus of Vaporz, a San Antonio-based drag queen family that includes Current
contributor and rapper Chris Conde, is streaming its holiday performance, Tinsel & Glitter: A Holiday Drag Event
, on Twitch
for all to view.
Whether you have a Twitch account or not, the stream is available to anyone who wants to see Kryztal Vapors (Cel Zepeda), Diamond Daggerz (Chris Conde) and Fonda Koxx (Eric Dorsa) strut their stuff in honor of the holiday season. Haus of Vaporz is requesting a $5 or more donation to view the stream, with all proceeds going toward Thrive, an LGBTQ youth center and shelter in San Antonio. Contributions can be made through Venmo, PayPal and Cash App.
Spreading holiday cheer to an audience is not the only thing guaranteed by the Tinsel & Glitter special — you'll also get the warm fuzzy feeling of helping support San Antonio's LGBTQ community.
$5 suggested donation, 7 p.m. Friday, December 25, Twitch, twitch.tv/chrisconde.
