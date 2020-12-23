No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Rooftop Cinema Club closes up shop at San Antonio's Fiesta Texas on December 30

Posted By on Wed, Dec 23, 2020 at 2:20 PM

Rooftop Cinema Club, the pop-up drive-in theater at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, is ending its run next week.

The outdoor theater's final day in operation is Wednesday, December 30.



The drive-in announced the closure of its San Antonio location in an Instagram post on Tuesday, but it's not all bad news — the pop-up is expected to return next summer.

"We’re sad to say that Dec. 30 will be our last day of screening at The Drive-In at Fiesta Texas...for now," the post reads. "We’ll be back in summer 2021 with more outdoor movie magic and fun for the whole family!"

