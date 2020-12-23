Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Rooftop Cinema Club closes up shop at San Antonio's Fiesta Texas on December 30
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Wed, Dec 23, 2020 at 2:20 PM
Rooftop Cinema Club
Facebook / Rooftop Cinema Club
, the pop-up drive-in theater at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, is ending its run next week.
The outdoor theater's final day in operation is Wednesday, December 30.
The drive-in announced the closure of its San Antonio location in an Instagram
post on Tuesday, but it's not all bad news — the pop-up is expected to return next summer.
"We’re sad to say that Dec. 30 will be our last day of screening at The Drive-In at Fiesta Texas...for now," the post reads. "We’ll be back in summer 2021 with more outdoor movie magic and fun for the whole family!"
