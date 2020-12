San Antonio Botanical Garden offering free admission to school staff for limited time

click image Instagram / sabotgarden

The San Antonio Botanical Garden will host two Teacher Appreciation Days next week, offering free admission to Bexar County educators and school staff. The gesture is meant to be a “thank you to the teachers and faculty who are working tirelessly to educate children and keep them safe during these challenging times,” according to the garden's website.The offer, which can be redeemed for up to four tickets, must be reserved online and corroborated with a school badge upon arrival. Free admission is valid for Monday, December 28 and Tuesday, December 29 only.Teachers, administration and school support staff who would like to partake must work at a K-12 school in Bexar County to be eligible.