Tuesday, December 29, 2020
San Antonio Botanical Garden honors Japanese tradition with water lantern release
Posted
By Dana Nichols
on Tue, Dec 29, 2020 at 2:42 PM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of San Antonio Botanical Garden
Community members are invited to make wishes of hope, healing and happiness for the new year in a lighting ceremony at the San Antonio Botanical Garden.
Inspired by traditional Japanese floating and hanging lanterns, Wish: Water Lanterns in the Garden offers a memorable evening in which participants can purchase a lantern (or bring one from home), write a message, and watch the night light up as their released lanterns float across the water.
The event will include live music, food and drink available for purchase, luminaria-lit pathways, and access to the Botanical Garden and OrigamiintheGarden² exhibition.
$10-$25, 6 p.m. Saturday, January 2, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place, (210) 536-1400, sabot.org.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, San Antonio Botanical Garden, Wish, Water Lanterns, OrigamiintheGarden², water lantern release, Japan, Japanese culture, New Year, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.