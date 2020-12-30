Silver Linings: San Antonio’s arts community weighs in on the positive side effects of quarantine

click to enlarge Courtesy of Angela Fox

In mid-December, we traditionally reach out to the movers and shakers of San Antonio’s arts community to collect perspectives on the “best” or most memorable happenings of the year.With 2020 essentially nullifying that concept, we instead asked them to share any silver linings they found in the pandemic’s dark cloud.My positive takeaway from 2020 was to prioritize compassion and gratitude in my professional and personal life. I was really lucky to be able to teach both face-to-face and remotely — my students kept me grounded and work was a welcome escape. I don’t think I’ll take human connections for granted moving forward and I’m in a space where I’m counting my blessings. I tried to keep busy in the studio as well, but I’m learning to channel my anxiety by focusing on things that don’t feel directly related to my studio practice. So the best thing I did in quarantine was take classes online about subjects that interested me. I took a four-week course combining Carl Jung, collage and self-excavation exercises, and it felt really therapeutic to work in an unfamiliar medium and alongside people all over the world. I was blown away — in that class and in my own classes — at the complexities of everyone’s lives and how brave and vulnerable we all are on a day-to-day basis.