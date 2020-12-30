Silver Linings: San Antonio’s arts community weighs in on the positive side effects of quarantine
Posted
By Bryan Rindfuss
on Wed, Dec 30, 2020 at 8:15 AM
In mid-December, we traditionally reach out to the movers and shakers of San Antonio’s arts community to collect perspectives on the “best” or most memorable happenings of the year.
With 2020 essentially nullifying that concept, we instead asked them to share any silver linings they found in the pandemic’s dark cloud.
Evidenced by the dreaded term “pandemic fatigue,” it’s clear that most of us have become hyper-aware of the grim realities of 2020. Beyond the unfathomable loss of human life, COVID-19 has devastated every aspect of the arts — from communities and institutions to individuals and the creative opportunities that keep them afloat. As we transition into a hopefully brighter 2021, what do you count among the positive takeaways of 2020? How did you adapt? What surprised you? Who impressed you? How did you channel your anxiety? What did you learn?
click to enlarge
Angela Fox, artist and educator
My positive takeaway from 2020 was to prioritize compassion and gratitude in my professional and personal life. I was really lucky to be able to teach both face-to-face and remotely — my students kept me grounded and work was a welcome escape. I don’t think I’ll take human connections for granted moving forward and I’m in a space where I’m counting my blessings. I tried to keep busy in the studio as well, but I’m learning to channel my anxiety by focusing on things that don’t feel directly related to my studio practice. So the best thing I did in quarantine was take classes online about subjects that interested me. I took a four-week course combining Carl Jung, collage and self-excavation exercises, and it felt really therapeutic to work in an unfamiliar medium and alongside people all over the world. I was blown away — in that class and in my own classes — at the complexities of everyone’s lives and how brave and vulnerable we all are on a day-to-day basis.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, art, contemporary art, 2020, pandemic, lockdown, quarantine, coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic fatigue, end of year, looking back, Angela Fox, Angela Martinez, Slab Cinema, Ed Saavedra, FL!GHT Gallery, FLIGHT Gallery, Louie Preciado, 2020 in review, San Antonio art, San Antonio artists, Elyse A. Gonzales, Ruby City, Gary Sweeney, Ginger Diaz, Feliz Modern, Justin Boyd, Justin Korver, Marisela Barrera, Tejana Rasquacha, San Antonio art community, Mark Menjivar, Mary Heathcott, Blue Star Contemporary, virtual, online, zoom, Riley Robinson, Artpace, Artpace at 25, Roberta "Nina" Hassele, Nina Hassele, Contemporary Art Month, CAM, Sarah Fisch, Sarah Fox, Victoria Suescum, Yadhira Lozano, Luminaria, San Antonio Arts Commissioner, Council District 3, Image