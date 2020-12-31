No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, December 31, 2020

San Antonio nonprofit Spare Parts' creative reuse center offers discounted art supplies to locals

Posted By on Thu, Dec 31, 2020 at 9:50 AM

click to enlarge ISMAEL RODRIGUEZ
  • Ismael Rodriguez
A local, environmentally-focused art nonprofit is making it easier for one artist's pre-used materials to become another artist's treasure.

Spare Parts, an organization connecting artists, educators and creatives to discounted art supplies, has opened San Antonio's first creative reuse center on the city's north side. Located within the Downtown Wetmore Shopping Center, the store features paint and paper craft supplies, beading and jewelry, school and office materials and sewing items.



The center is the latest installment of the organization's mission of fostering creativity through sustainability, connecting creatives lacking in supplies to a hub of environmentally sustainable resources and, in turn, keeping discarded supplies out of landfills.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the brick-and-mortar store has only been accessible through online shopping and curbside pick-up since its December opening. In the new year, the craft shop plans for in-store shopping appointments, with designated time slots available on select dates. The next weekend shopping event is scheduled for January 16-17, 2021.

"There really isn't any more room in the world for this stuff. Buying pre-loved at places like Spare Parts or other stores is a way to reduce the amount of things [people] feel that they need," Cantú said in an interview with the San Antonio Sentinel. "We're challenging people to rethink things around them, buy pre-loved, and find a way to be creative in their lives."

With teacher school supply budgets largely underfunded, Cantú said educators are the best recipients of these materials, since they are accustomed to being resourceful and have direct ways to put creative supplies to use.

The new store, at 13491 Wetmore Rd., also provides San Antonians a place to donate crafting and creative project materials so they can be reused in the community. Donations are currently by appointment only.

