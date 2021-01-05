No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, January 5, 2021

The Public Theater celebrates hero of civil rights era with latest streaming production

Posted By on Tue, Jan 5, 2021 at 10:05 AM

click to enlarge DANIEL BAUMER
  • Daniel Baumer
Continuing with a lineup of one-person plays for its 2020-202ONE season, the Public Theater is presenting a virtual production of George Stevens Jr.’s Thurgood.

The play, which premiered in 2006, details the life of late civil rights activist, lawyer and U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall. Prior to joining the high court, Marshall played a key role in the historic Brown v. Board of Education case, which ruled that segregation of public schools is unconstitutional.



Marc Pouhé will play the title character, a role previously performed by luminaries including James Earl Jones and Lawrence Fishburne.

$35-$25, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays January 14-21, The Public Theater of San Antonio, (210) 733-7258, showtix4u.com.

