Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Bruce Campbell is beaming his latest Evil Dead screening direct to fans on the web
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Wed, Jan 6, 2021 at 1:49 PM
Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Cult actor Bruce Campbell is the latest celeb to take his show to the web.
The star of the decades-spanning Evil Dead
franchise has switched things up to a livestream format for his latest appearance. His last San Antonio stop was an October 30 screening of the film and conversation at the Tobin Center.
In the video-on-demand event, Campbell will talk about filming the original Evil Dead
, treat attendees to a screening of the beloved B movie and answer questions posed by fans in the chat.
Evil Dead
megafans that still want a taste of the VIP experience can shell out some extra cash for a limited edition event poster, which will be mailed directly to them.
$25-$50, 7 p.m. Saturday, January 23, tobincenter.org.
