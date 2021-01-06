Bruce Campbell is beaming his latest Evil Dead screening direct to fans on the web

click to enlarge Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Cult actor Bruce Campbell is the latest celeb to take his show to the web.The star of the decades-spanningfranchise has switched things up to a livestream format for his latest appearance. His last San Antonio stop was an October 30 screening of the film and conversation at the Tobin Center.In the video-on-demand event, Campbell will talk about filming the original, treat attendees to a screening of the beloved B movie and answer questions posed by fans in the chat.megafans that still want a taste of the VIP experience can shell out some extra cash for a limited edition event poster, which will be mailed directly to them.