No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Bruce Campbell is beaming his latest Evil Dead screening direct to fans on the web

Posted By on Wed, Jan 6, 2021 at 1:49 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF TOBIN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
  • Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Cult actor Bruce Campbell is the latest celeb to take his show to the web.

The star of the decades-spanning Evil Dead franchise has switched things up to a livestream format for his latest appearance. His last San Antonio stop was an October 30 screening of the film and conversation at the Tobin Center.



In the video-on-demand event, Campbell will talk about filming the original Evil Dead, treat attendees to a screening of the beloved B movie and answer questions posed by fans in the chat.

Evil Dead megafans that still want a taste of the VIP experience can shell out some extra cash for a limited edition event poster, which will be mailed directly to them.

$25-$50, 7 p.m. Saturday, January 23, tobincenter.org.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More ArtSlut »

Trending

San Antonio’s best hope for a happier 2021 is to ditch its longtime delusions
Assclown of the Year: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (but was there ever any question?)
2020 was a lousy year for live music, but there was no shortage of engaging albums
Glitter Political: Council Candidate Norberto 'Geremy' Landin sees District 5’s hope and resiliency
Restaurant Rundown: The pandemic played a part in virtually every 2020 food service trend in San Antonio
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The Public Theater celebrates hero of civil rights era with latest streaming production Read More

  2. San Antonio nonprofit Spare Parts' creative reuse center offers discounted art supplies to locals Read More

  3. Walker, Texas Ranger reboot starring San Antonio native Jared Padalecki debuts first trailer Read More

  4. Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 1984 star Pedro Pascal spent part of his childhood in San Antonio Read More

  5. San Antonio's Artpace honors influential artist Carolee Schneeman in forthcoming exhibition Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 30, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation