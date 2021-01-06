KLRN and Presa House Gallery present online screening of 9to5: The Story of a Movement

As part of PBS’s Indie Lens Pop-Up series, San Antonio’s Presa House Gallery has partnered with local PBS affiliate KLRN to host a free virtual screening of the 2020 documentary 9to5: The Story of a Movement.
Delving beyond the surface of Dolly Parton’s hit single (and movie!) “9 to 5,” the film explores the story of the 1970s organization 9to5, a group of Boston secretaries who sought change for American working women through unconventional protests.
The documentary features interviews with 9to5 founders as well as Jane Fonda, the activist and actress who starred alongside Parton in the 1980 comedy 9 to 5.
The installment is one of four in the Indie Lens Pop-Up series, which features documentaries telling the story of fights for diversity, equity and inclusion throughout history.
Free, 6 p.m., presahouse.com/indie-lens-pop-up.
