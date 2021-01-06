Wednesday, January 6, 2021
San Antonio's MLK Jr. March goes virtual for 2021
By Dana Nichols
on Wed, Jan 6, 2021 at 2:10 PM
Yesenia Morin / Courtesy of City of San Antonio MLK Comission
San Antonio's mega-sized commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. will be a virtual event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual march brings together hundreds of thousands of San Antonians in remembrance of the late civil rights leader, making it the largest MLK weekend march in the nation.
This year, however, two local stations — News4SA and TVSA — will air a virtual gathering. In addition to filmed segments paying tribute to the life and legacy of King, the broadcast will include photos and videos from previous marches submitted by San Antonio community members and organizations.
Free, 10 a.m., News4 San Antonio and TVSA, sanantonio.gov/MLK.
