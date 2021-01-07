No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, January 7, 2021

Podcast examining Tejano star Selena Quintanilla’s impact on culture launches next week

Posted By on Thu, Jan 7, 2021 at 11:25 AM

The new podcast Anything for Selena, which chronicles Latin music icon Selena Quintanilla’s life story and legacy within the Latinx community, will launch Wednesday, January 13.

Hosted by Maria Garcia, senior arts editor at Boston NPR station WBUR, the podcast will memorialize Selena as it weaves Garcia’s own personal story as a queer, first-generation Mexican immigrant with cultural analysis, history and politics.



The podcast, as Garcia describes it, is ultimately about the concept of belonging.

“Selena defined my childhood, and her legacy has stayed with me into adulthood,” Garcia said in a release in October. “She is this cornerstone that I come back to when I need to remember who I am. She represented transcendence without compromise. She showed us our stories matter. We matter. I hope this podcast does the same.”

Episodes of Anything for Selena will be available to stream or download on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher — or wherever you listen to podcasts — starting January 13.

