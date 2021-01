Podcast examining Tejano star Selena Quintanilla’s impact on culture launches next week

click image Instagram / selenaqofficial

The new podcastwhich chronicles Latin music icon Selena Quintanilla’s life story and legacy within the Latinx community, will launch Wednesday, January 13.Hosted by Maria Garcia, senior arts editor at Boston NPR station WBUR, the podcast will memorialize Selena as it weaves Garcia’s own personal story as a queer, first-generation Mexican immigrant with cultural analysis, history and politics.The podcast, as Garcia describes it, is ultimately about the concept of belonging.“Selena defined my childhood, and her legacy has stayed with me into adulthood,” Garcia said in a release in October . “She is this cornerstone that I come back to when I need to remember who I am. She represented transcendence without compromise. She showed us our stories matter. We matter. I hope this podcast does the same.”Episodes ofwill be available to stream or download on Apple Podcasts Stitcher — or wherever you listen to podcasts — starting January 13.