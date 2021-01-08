Friday, January 8, 2021
San Antonio Zoo launches fundraiser to buy Timothy the hippo a buoyant birthday present
By Emily DiTomasso
on Fri, Jan 8, 2021 at 3:23 PM
To celebrate their hippo Timothy's birthday, the San Antonio Zoo is raising money
for a new buoy for the hippo habitat, which he shares with his grandmother Uma.
Any additional funds after the hippos' present is purchased will go toward the zoo's enrichment fund, which will help provide even more goodies for different habitats throughout the zoo.
Stay tuned, because once Timothy's birthday present arrives, the zoo will post the hippos' reactions on their Facebook page
.
