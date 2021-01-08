No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, January 8, 2021

San Antonio Zoo launches fundraiser to buy Timothy the hippo a buoyant birthday present

Posted By on Fri, Jan 8, 2021 at 3:23 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Facebook / San Antonio Zoo
To celebrate their hippo Timothy's birthday, the San Antonio Zoo is raising money for a new buoy for the hippo habitat, which he shares with his grandmother Uma.

Any additional funds after the hippos' present is purchased will go toward the zoo's enrichment fund, which will help provide even more goodies for different habitats throughout the zoo.



Stay tuned, because once Timothy's birthday present arrives, the zoo will post the hippos' reactions on their Facebook page.

