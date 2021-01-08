Friday, January 8, 2021
The San Antonio River Walk holiday lights will remain lit until Valentine's Day
Posted
By Emily DiTomasso
on Fri, Jan 8, 2021 at 2:51 PM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of San Antonio River Authority
Traditionally, the city of San Antonio takes down the holiday lights along the River Walk on the first weekend of the new year.
However, to continue to shed brightness after all the negativity that's unfolded over the past year, the city has decided to keep the lights up until Valentine's Day.
All River Walk visitors are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing while observing the lights.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio River Walk, San Antonio, Texas, Things to do in san antonio, holiday lights, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.